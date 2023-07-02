Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Declines By 49.4%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KDDI Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 164,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.09. KDDI has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get KDDI alerts:

About KDDI

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.