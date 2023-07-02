Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Declines By 49.4%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KDDI Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 164,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.09. KDDI has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About KDDI
