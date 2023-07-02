Short Interest in Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Rises By 49.8%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the May 31st total of 159,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Khiron Life Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Khiron Life Sciences stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 94,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Khiron Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Further Reading

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

