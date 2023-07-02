Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Expands By 81.7%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Price Performance

KSPHF stock remained flat at $18.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 983. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Get Kissei Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Kissei Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. The company offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.