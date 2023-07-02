Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Increases By 54.1%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the May 31st total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAKSY. Citigroup cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.86) to GBX 153 ($1.95) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MAKSY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.94. 3,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,465. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.