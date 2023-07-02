Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Decreases By 51.5%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the May 31st total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 570,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 104,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 147,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mastech Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN MHH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,994. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

