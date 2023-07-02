Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Decreases By 47.4%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINOFree Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBINO traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. 45,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,039. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

