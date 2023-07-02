Short Interest in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Decreases By 51.6%

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

MXE remained flat at $10.04 during trading on Friday. 1,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 78,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.