Short Interest in Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Decreases By 33.4%

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 445,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.3 days.

Minor International Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNRIF remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Friday. 5,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100. Minor International Public has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

About Minor International Public

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. The company operates The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

