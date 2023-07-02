Short Interest in Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Decreases By 33.4%

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 445,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.3 days.
Minor International Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNRIF remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Friday. 5,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100. Minor International Public has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.
About Minor International Public
