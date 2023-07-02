Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Increases By 75.0%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS OROVY traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.32. 366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $60.79 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.04.

Orient Overseas (International) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $22.75 per share. This represents a yield of 52.77%. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $12.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

