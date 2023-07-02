Short Interest in Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Declines By 51.5%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Osiris Acquisition Stock Up 8.2 %
Osiris Acquisition stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657. Osiris Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.
Institutional Trading of Osiris Acquisition
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Osiris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Osiris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,877,000. Institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.
Osiris Acquisition Company Profile
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
