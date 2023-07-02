Short Interest in Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Declines By 51.5%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Osiris Acquisition Stock Up 8.2 %

Osiris Acquisition stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657. Osiris Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Get Osiris Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Osiris Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Osiris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Osiris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,877,000. Institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Osiris Acquisition Company Profile

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.