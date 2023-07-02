Short Interest in Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Decreases By 59.7%

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the May 31st total of 693,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Presto Automation Stock Up 1.2 %

Presto Automation stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. Presto Automation has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Insider Activity

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,162,696.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,241 shares of company stock valued at $474,297. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

