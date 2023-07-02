Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Drops By 60.8%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the May 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Taoping Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ TAOP opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. Taoping has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Get Taoping alerts:

Institutional Trading of Taoping

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Taoping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.