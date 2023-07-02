Short Interest in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGYU) Drops By 40.0%

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGYU – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

TLGY Acquisition Price Performance

TLGYU remained flat at $10.82 during trading on Friday. TLGY Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

Get TLGY Acquisition alerts:

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for TLGY Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLGY Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.