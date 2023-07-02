Short Interest in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGYU) Drops By 40.0%

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGYU – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
TLGY Acquisition Price Performance
TLGYU remained flat at $10.82 during trading on Friday. TLGY Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.
TLGY Acquisition Company Profile
