Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Expands By 52.7%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

About Universal Security Instruments

NYSEAMERICAN UUU traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,768. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

