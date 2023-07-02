Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Drops By 56.2%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

WMLLF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. Wealth Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.