Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Rises By 100.0%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 279,320 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 60.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 440,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 165,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 135,235 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 371,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 84,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

MHF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 21,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,499. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

