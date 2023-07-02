Signify Wealth Sells 875 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Signify Wealth lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

