Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Up 52.9% in June

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,168,200 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 5,342,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,804.8 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance
SBMFF remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
