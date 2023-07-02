Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Up 52.9% in June

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,168,200 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 5,342,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,804.8 days.

SBMFF remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Focus V capsules, Annike injection, and Anyue capsules; liver disease medicines, including Tianqing ganmei injection and Runzhong dispersible tablets; and respiratory system medicines, such as Tianqing suchang suspension for inhalation and Tianyun for injection.

