SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Short Interest Down 35.9% in June

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SK Growth Opportunities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SKGR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.59. 1,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,672. SK Growth Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Institutional Trading of SK Growth Opportunities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 847.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 38,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

