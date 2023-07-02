SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLC Agrícola Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of SLCJY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. SLC Agrícola has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

SLC Agrícola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.512 dividend. This is a boost from SLC Agrícola’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. SLC Agrícola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

