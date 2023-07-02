Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Update

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

Snow Lake Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:LITM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 62,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,071. Snow Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources ( NASDAQ:LITM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres; and a 100% interest in Snow Lake Lithium property comprising 122 mineral claims covering an area of 22,386.30 hectares located in north central Manitoba.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.