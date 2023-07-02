Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Update

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 574,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,397,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SIRC stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,884,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,448. Solar Integrated Roofing has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

