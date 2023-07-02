Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. 3,384,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,011. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.