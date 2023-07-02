Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 598.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of BBCA traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,024 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

