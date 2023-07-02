Source Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,039 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.94. 1,143,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

