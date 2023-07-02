Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 829 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 157,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of USRT stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 176,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $60.33.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

