Source Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. MarketAxess comprises approximately 15.1% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of MarketAxess worth $45,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.10.

Shares of MKTX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.42. 303,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,568. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

