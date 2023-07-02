Source Financial Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WWE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 605,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after acquiring an additional 352,513 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after acquiring an additional 276,799 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $15,507,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $15,192,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

WWE stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.47. 346,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,002. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.16.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

