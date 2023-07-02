SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.11. 2,206,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

