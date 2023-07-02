Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.12

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.12 and traded as low as $7.93. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 10,932 shares traded.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12.

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust

About Sprott Focus Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

