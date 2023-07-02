Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.12

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.12 and traded as low as $7.93. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 10,932 shares traded.
Sprott Focus Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12.
Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
