SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Up 76.7% in June

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of SSPPF opened at $3.15 on Friday. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSPPF shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 320 ($4.07) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.13) to GBX 340 ($4.32) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

