Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stake Lowered by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Standex International comprises 0.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Standex International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Standex International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Standex International Trading Up 0.6 %

SXI stock opened at $141.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.89 and its 200-day moving average is $120.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $147.40.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $105,477.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,440.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Standex International news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $105,477.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,440.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $161,374.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,204 shares of company stock worth $3,716,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

