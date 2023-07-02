Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.71. 1,652,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $118.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.