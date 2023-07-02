Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.5% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.06 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.