Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $91.82 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $91.82 million and $17.38 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014452 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,585.80 or 1.00002256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02395213 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $29,464,083.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

