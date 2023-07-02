STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Increased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $36,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of STERIS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $224.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 210.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $227.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.54.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 175.70%.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

