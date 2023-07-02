Stifel Firstegy Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of TSE CET opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.00. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of C$128.52 million during the quarter.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

