Stifel Nicolaus Cuts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $86.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.24.

NYSE GIS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.91. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

