Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,362 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 178% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,927 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

NextDecade Price Performance

NEXT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. 2,354,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,691. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that NextDecade will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Riposte Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $3,494,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 185,533.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

