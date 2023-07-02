Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,362 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 178% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,927 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
NextDecade Price Performance
NEXT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. 2,354,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,691. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Riposte Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $3,494,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 185,533.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextDecade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.