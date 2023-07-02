StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.