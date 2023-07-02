StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
