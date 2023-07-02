StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.06 on Thursday. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 173,455 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

