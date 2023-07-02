StockNews.com Downgrades The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.