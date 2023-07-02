StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,807 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

