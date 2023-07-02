StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

DM stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $568.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 67,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 255,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,819,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 255,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 970,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

