StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RUTH. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $690.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 279,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 118,877 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 148,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

