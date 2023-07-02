StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tarena International Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TEDU opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of -0.44.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

