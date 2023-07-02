Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 277.5% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 112,666 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:SHYD remained flat at $22.30 during trading on Friday. 44,958 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

