Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

STIP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.60. 1,173,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.