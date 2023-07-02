Stone Point Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

KO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.22. 19,739,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,315,285. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

