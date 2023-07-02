Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.95. 2,723,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,419. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

